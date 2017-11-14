Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

They Couldn't Figure Out Why Grandma Was Sick. Then They Made A Sad Realization.

NOVEMBER 14, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
SCIENCE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

If you’re as overly dramatic as I am, chances are you’ve probably told someone that you’re going to die because of a broken heart.

Sure, if you’ve broken up with the love of your life or had to say a heartfelt goodbye to a loved one for one reason or another, chances are you’ve experienced severe depression or sadness, which we often label as having a broken heart. But can grief and loss really force the heart to shut down once and for all? One Texas woman found out the shocking answer the hard way after she was hospitalized after the death of her beloved pet.

Sixty-two-year-old Joanie Simpson always had a special place in her heart for all her pets, but nothing could compare to the love and admiration she had for her Yorkie, Meja.

Sixty-two-year-old Joanie Simpson always had a special place in her heart for all her pets, but nothing could compare to the love and admiration she had for her Yorkie, Meja.

Youtube / Inside Edition

Unfortunately, the loving bond between the two was cut short after Meja unexpectedly died of congestive heart failure.

Unfortunately, the loving bond between the two was cut short after Meja unexpectedly died of congestive heart failure.

Youtube / Inside Edition

Just four days after the loss of Meja, Simpson was taken to the hospital by helicopter after complaining of chest pains and difficulty catching her breath. All symptoms pointed toward a massive heart attack.

Just four days after the loss of Meja, Simpson was taken to the hospital by helicopter after complaining of chest pains and difficulty catching her breath. All symptoms pointed toward a massive heart attack.

Youtube / Inside Edition

However, an angiogram revealed that instead of a heart attack, Simpson was suffering from Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, or as it’s more commonly known, broken heart syndrome.

However, an angiogram revealed that instead of a heart attack, Simpson was suffering from Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, or as it&rsquo;s more commonly known, broken heart syndrome.

Youtube / Inside Edition

According to Simpson’s cardiologist, there is no clear way to tell broken heart syndrome from a heart attack, which is what makes it so scary.

video-player-present

(via Inside Edition)

As of this writing, Simpson is doing well! We send her our love as she grieves the loss of her four-legged best friend.

Trending Now

This Courier Was Confused When He Felt A Package Move. Then He Saw What Was Inside.

Trending Now

18 Slow Cooker Recipes That Will Steal The Show At Thanksgiving Dinner

Load another article