Big brothers are notorious for being, well, big jerks sometimes.

I could go on for hours about how my older brother mercilessly teased me, tricked me into believing things that weren't true, and made me the target of all his mean practical jokes. Like most people with siblings, I know that's just part of having a brother, but I sure would've appreciated it if he'd taken a page out of this teen's book.

When David Fairbanks heard what his 14-year-old son, Logan, was saying to his other two-year-old son, Peyton, as the little boy was getting ready to go to sleep, he knew couldn't keep it to himself and decided to record the adorable interaction for the world to see.



Watch as Logan uses Peyton's assortment of stuffed animals to tell him a bedtime story. This is too cute!

Logan is such a sweet brother. Be sure to share if you wish all siblings were as nice as he is!