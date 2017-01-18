Ad Blocker Detected

She Sprays Her Window With Water And Sticks Bubble Wrap To It For A Genius Hack

JANUARY 18, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

Unfortunately, many of us still have months of cold weather and expensive electric bills ahead. However, with this simple trick from an Alaskan grandmother, you can keep your house warm without breaking the bank.

No one likes to be cold. Being from one of the chilliest regions in America, AlaskaGranny knows a thing or two about staying toasty! And luckily for us, this winter hack of hers costs next to nothing. Forget space heaters and pricey insulation -- all you need to survive the cold is some Bubble Wrap and water.

Check out the process below. It's almost too simple to believe!

video-player-present

Read More: These Creative Tricks Will Make Your Winter So Much Better This Year

This lady is a genius! Be sure to share this awesome hack with your friends and family to help them stay warm and save money, too.

Giphy

