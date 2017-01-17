This Horse Escaped A Kill Lot By Sneaking Onto A Donkey Trailer

Bubbles the horse knew something was up when he was herded into a group with his equine peers. Instead of accepting his fate at the kill lot, though, he decided to make a break for it...

In Frisco, Texas, a rogue horse named Bubbles snuck onto a donkey trailer to escape a kill lot. As outlandish as his plan was, it worked!



Becky's Hope Horse Rescue Inc. is a non-profit that saves equines and other farm animals from certain death. When they arrived at a kill lot in mid-December, they were planning to pick up a load of miniature donkeys...that was until Bubbles spotted his ride to freedom. When they saw his spirit and determination, there was no way they could leave him behind.

Becky wrote, "When we went to bail the mini donkeys from the kill lot, this skinny, grey gelding walked straight up to our trailer, pas[t] the gates, disregarding the commands of the kill lot employees. He was intent that this was his ride out of there."

"We stood there staring as this old guy with crumbled ears from frostbite waited patiently for the group of mini donkeys to catch up so he could jump on the 'freedom trailer' out of there...This sweet, old man won our hearts the minute he decided it was the perfect time to escape the kill lot. It seems that he thought nobody would notice him escaping if he simply mixed in with the mini donkeys!"

Luckily, the rescue had just enough money to pay for Bubbles' bail. These days, he's safe and sound at Becky's Hope, where he still loves to hang out with the mini donkeys who helped him escape.

After social media got wind of Bubbles' daring break for freedom, gifts and donations began to pour in.

After all, who couldn't love a face like this! With that twinkle in his eye, I have a feeling that he'd been planning his escape for a long time.

After all, who couldn't love a face like this! With that twinkle in his eye, I have a feeling that he'd been planning his escape for a long time.

It's incredibly sad to think that a horse with so much love and spirit was discarded by society and scheduled to be killed. You can help raise awareness for responsible horse care by sharing his story with your friends and family. We love you, Bubbles!