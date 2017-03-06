Ad Blocker Detected

This Bear Had A Bucket Stuck On His Head For Weeks Until They Helped Out

MARCH 6, 2017  
Sarah Gzemski
For most people, seeing a bear is a terrifying thought.

But for people who grew up in rural Pennsylvania, like me, it was just part of life. Black bears wandered the woods near my childhood home, and though we would make sure to avoid them as much as possible, sightings were pretty common.

Near my hometown in Perry Township, locals were faced with a new dilemma. There was something strange about a black bear that was seen around town for a few weeks -- a bucket was attached to his face.

They decided to lend a helping hand, and the rescue is totally amazing. Check it out!

What kindhearted people! I'm so glad they were able to get him free.

