They Were Worried About Their Foster Child Adjusting Until He Met This Dog

It is estimated that there are currently over 400,000 youth under the age of 21 in the U.S. foster care system.

Most children get placed into foster care because their parents were deemed unfit to take care of them. While some quickly find a forever home with a foster family, many are passed from home to home. Foster children often have a difficult time adjusting to new homes, and foster parents may find it hard to help them deal with their potentially traumatic pasts.

The foster care system is far from perfect, but every once in a while, an inspiring success story comes along. For this family in Oregon, they found that adding a puppy companion into the equation can make all the difference.

After being a foster grandmother for many years, Sandi Swiridoff decided to adopt an 11-month-old Australian Labradoodle named Reagan.

While she was welcoming her fur baby into her home, her daughter Kari gained a family member, too: a new foster baby, 11-month-old Buddy.

Buddy and Reagan hit it off right away.

Kari's fear that Buddy would have trouble adjusting to his new home were put to rest after she saw how well the toddler got along with his puppy pal.

These inseparable friends will both turn three in February. 'Til then, they'll be making the most out of the last few months of their terrible twos.

Buddy and Reagan do just about everything together.

They start their days off right with a yummy pick-me-up.

Once breakfast is done, they hit the books.

Then it's time for their daily walk.

They've celebrated lots of major milestones together.

What's better than a nice, relaxing day at sea with your best friend?

Napping is always much more fun with a cuddle buddy.

Reagan and Buddy have recently been joined by another foster child, and it looks like she fits in perfectly.

When you're this cute, how can you not have matching pajamas?

Buddy and Reagan even had matching Halloween costumes this year.

So, what's a boy and his doggy pal to do when they've had so many amazing adventures?

Tell the world about them, of course! This adorable twosome is going to be featured in their very own children's book, "Reagandoodle and Little Buddy."

Proceeds from the book will go to Foster Parents' Night Out, an organization that gives foster parents a break from the stresses of life.

Surrounding themselves with friends and family during the holiday season is also on Reagan and Buddy's to-do list.

Who doesn't want a friendship like theirs?

To keep up with this lovable duo, follow Reagan on Instagram. Share this with your family and friends if you think that Buddy's foster family should adopt him so that he and Reagan can be best friends for years to come.