Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

You'll Be Amazed By This Guy's Incredible Bull Riding Skills

DECEMBER 25, 2016  —  By Matthew Derrick  
ENTERTAINMENT
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

For someone that considers lack of coordination a defining trait, simple balancing acts aren't my strong suit.

For years now, riding a mechanical bull has been on my bucket list, however knowing my lack of grace, one of us wouldn't make it out of the experience without a few broken bones (and it wouldn't be the bull). That being said, I could always try my hand at riding a mechanical bull to ensure that no animal is harmed in the making of my crippling shame.

Being able to stay on a mechanical bull is hard work, but avid bull rider Anthony Smith takes the entire experience to a whole new level. His ride is more of a performance, and you have to see it to believe it.

video-player-present

Read More: Dad's Makeup Tutorial Voiceover Is The Funniest Thing You'll See Today

While I wouldn't recommend trying this at your local bar, share this video with friends to see if any of them are stupid enough to do it for your amusement. You're welcome.

Trending Now

If You're Looking For Last-Minute Christmas Decor, Grab A Pool Noodle And Ornaments

Trending Now

18 Foods, Drinks, And Meds You Should Avoid While Breastfeeding

Load another article