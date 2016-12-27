Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

For humans, there's nothing more relaxing than taking a nice, hot bath.

Personally, I love to set up Netflix, light some candles, and soak. Our animal friends generally feel very differently about baths than we do, sometimes fighting us tooth and nail to not get clean. One bulldog puppy named George, though, is totally obsessed with the tub when his mom is in it, refusing to give her a moment of peace.

George hates bath time, but it seems he makes an exception when all eyes aren't on him.

George is pretty hilarious, but I have a feeling he'll go right back to hating the tub when it's his turn. Be sure to share this with the dog lovers you know!

