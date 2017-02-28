I've always been amazed at the trust displayed by couples who throw knives at each other or shoot apples off each other's heads for performances. This 1930s bulletproof glass test, however, took things to a whole new level.

This woman must have trusted her husband implicitly, because she allowed him to shoot a gun right at her. As he fired away, she held up a small pane of bulletproof glass, seemingly unfazed by the growing cracks in it. If the thought of the glass breaking isn't scary to you, let me ask a few other questions: What if he missed? Misjudged a shot by just a hair and blew off one of her fingers?

She seems stoic, but I bet she was secretly plotting revenge.

