Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Dog REALLY Hates His Human's Singing And Would Like This Fresh Hell To Stop

DECEMBER 25, 2016  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

"Merry Christmas from our bullmastiff Scrooge!"

There are two types of people in the world: those who love Christmas carols and those who hate them. As you'll see, Norman the bullmastiff is definitely in the second camp.

In 2014, Curt Kendall decided to sing "The 12 Days of Christmas" with his bullmastiff as a holiday surprise for his partner, Jason Kasal. After he posted the hilarious video on Facebook, it quickly went viral. As of this writing, it has been viewed over six million times.

Norman is a friendly, lovable dog, but if there's one thing he hates, it's Christmas carols. Forget "The 12 Days of Christmas" -- Norman hardly makes it to day five!

Read More: When 'You Raise Me Up' Comes On In This Car, This Bulldog Just Has To Sing Along!

(via Daily Mail)

Money raised from the viral video has been donated to the Humane Society for Hamilton County, which you can contribute to here. And be sure to share this hilarious clip with your friends and family!

Trending Now

He Found The Creepiest Notebook In His Home...But That Isn't Even The Worst Part

Trending Now

Mom Can’t Remember Having A Baby After She Dies For A Number Of Minutes During Labor

Load another article