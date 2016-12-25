"Merry Christmas from our bullmastiff Scrooge!"

There are two types of people in the world: those who love Christmas carols and those who hate them. As you'll see, Norman the bullmastiff is definitely in the second camp.

In 2014, Curt Kendall decided to sing "The 12 Days of Christmas" with his bullmastiff as a holiday surprise for his partner, Jason Kasal. After he posted the hilarious video on Facebook, it quickly went viral. As of this writing, it has been viewed over six million times.

Norman is a friendly, lovable dog, but if there's one thing he hates, it's Christmas carols. Forget "The 12 Days of Christmas" -- Norman hardly makes it to day five!

(via Daily Mail)

Money raised from the viral video has been donated to the Humane Society for Hamilton County, which you can contribute to here. And be sure to share this hilarious clip with your friends and family!