After her daughter's elementary school tried to cover up an act of extreme bullying, this Alabama mom is speaking out to warn other parents.

It's crazy to think that a fourth grader would be bullied, but that's exactly what happened to Kelly Turpin's daughter, Lanny. According to Turpin, the bully had been bothering Lanny for a while, but on February 3, everything came to head outside of art class. Angry that Lanny was speaking to a disabled child, the bully jumped on her, slamming her head into a pole before pushing her onto concrete steps.

When L.E. Wilson Elementary School called Turpin to tell her about the incident, they said what happened outside of art class was an "accident."







However, as soon as the mom laid eyes on her daughter, it was clear that her injuries were not sustained from a simple fall. Lanny had a scraped nose and forehead, two black eyes, and a concussion.







As the school staff tried to explain the "accident," Lanny spoke up. Turpin told local news that she said, "No, Momma, I told them she grabbed me and pulled me and jumped on top of me."







Turpin immediately took to Facebook and said:

“Please pray for my baby Lanny who was bullied by a little girl at school today and pushed into the concrete steps! Pray for me to calm down because this mama is livid! We have a concussion and very swelled and no skin on the nose the eye is horrible. We went to doc if still can't see out of her eye in the morning we have to go back and have x-rays of the face! All because my child was being nice to a mentally-challenged child and the other girl didn't like it! This is assault, not just bullying!! Pray for her please.”

Superintendent of Sheffield City Schools Keith Lankford has met with both families and says that a "plan of action" will be implemented. Due to privacy laws, he cannot share details at this time.







Lanny is still bruised, but is healing. Her family is speaking to an attorney and considering home schooling as an option.







Be sure to share this story with other parents to warn them about the dangers and prevalence of bullying.