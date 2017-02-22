Many of us have experienced bullying as children or teenagers, but could you imagine being killed by bullies?

Unfortunately, a 17-year-old student in Moscow, Russia, died in 2014 after his classmates pulled a cruel prank on him that went way too far. After transferring to Polytechnic College Number 8, Sergei Casper became a target for a group of bullies after they learned that he loved performing onstage. "He was a good guy, he never did anything bad to anyone and he was my friend. But the others just picked on him all the time," a young man named Alexander said.

One day, the bullies tied Casper up in plastic wrap and dunked him in a toilet before taking him back to their classroom. What's makes this horrific event worse is that a teacher saw it happening right in front of her and did absolutely nothing to stop it.

While tied up, Casper lost his balance and fell forward, hitting his throat on the teacher's desk and crushing his esophagus. He clearly couldn't breathe, but an ambulance wasn't called until it was too late.

(via Daily Mail)

School officials claimed that they weren't aware of a bullying problem despite Casper's friends saying it had gone on for months. The students involved were expelled, but it's not known whether any of them or the teacher were criminally charged. Please share this if you're against bullying.