If I know one thing about thieves, it's that they're trying to get something and get out before they get caught.

Waiting around while robbing someone is just asking to be caught. If someone hears or becomes suspicious, the police are just a phone call away.

When Nelly's Taqueria in New York was robbed, however, they decided to take a look at the surveillance footage. The camera didn't capture the robber's face, but it did show them something totally strange.

The robber made himself dinner! And cleaned up afterward, because when the owner arrived in the kitchen the next day, it was completely spotless. Check out the story below.

Everyone's got to eat, I guess? Here's hoping this thief doesn't try to pull something like this again and is caught soon.