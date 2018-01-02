Cops Quite Literally Enter The Line Of Fire To Save Two Teens From A Burning Car

One of the most common calls police respond to are car accidents.
Nicholas Schlei and Nicholas Reid responded to a call that two teenagers had crashed into a utility pole, but when they arrived on the scene, they got more than they were bargaining for. The men, known as the "Nick Squad," saw that the car was on fire, and the flames were too large to put out themselves with an extinguisher. That's when they did the bravest thing possible, entering a literal line of fire to save the two teens trapped inside.