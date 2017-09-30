Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

He Accidentally Set His Wife On Fire. What He Has To Say Now Is Shocking.

SEPTEMBER 30, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
OMG
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Nights spent huddled around a campfire with family and friends are summertime mainstays.

Whether you’re telling ghost stories or just trying to blow off some steam after a long week of work, there’s just something relaxing about staring into the flames without a care in the world.

But with that said, there's much room for error when you're sitting around an open flame. In fact, one woman’s life was turned upside down after her husband’s careless mistake left her seriously injured and alone.

Just two months after getting married, Courtney Walden and her husband, Mitch, were enjoying a beautiful late summer night sitting around a campfire.

Just two months after getting married, Courtney Walden and her husband, Mitch, were enjoying a beautiful late summer night sitting around a campfire.

Youtube / Inside Edition

As the fire began to die out, Mitch made the bad decision to throw gasoline on it.

As the fire began to die out, Mitch made the bad decision to throw gasoline on it.

Youtube / Inside Edition

In a matter of seconds, Courtney went up in flames, with fire overtaking her hands and face. As a result of her husband’s decision, she suffered severe burns all over her face and 40 percent of her body, forcing the woman to spend nearly two months in the hospital.

In a matter of seconds, Courtney went up in flames, with fire overtaking her hands and face. As a result of her husband&rsquo;s decision, she suffered severe burns all over her face and 40 percent of her body, forcing the woman to spend nearly two months in the hospital.

Youtube / Inside Edition

After 20 surgeries and almost $2 million in medical bills, Courtney was dealt another devastating blow when Mitch made the decision to leave her.

After 20 surgeries and almost $2 million in medical bills, Courtney was dealt another devastating blow when Mitch made the decision to leave her.

Youtube / Inside Edition

According to her, Mitch declared that he couldn’t handle her anymore following the accident before leaving without even so much as an apology.

According to her, Mitch declared that he couldn&rsquo;t handle her anymore following the accident before leaving without even so much as an apology.

Youtube / Inside Edition

Mitch, on the other hand, says he has nothing to apologize for and insists that he left his wife after she threatened to shoot him, an accusation Courtney vehemently denies.

video-player-present

(via Inside Edition)

As Courtney continues to undergo therapy to recover from her injuries, she’s making the brave choice to look ahead to the best future possible for her and her child instead of dwelling on her former partner's harsh decision. We wish her all the best!

Trending Now

This 2-Month-Old Was Beaten And Shaken. Paying For Her Funeral Is Just Out Of Reach

Trending Now

If These 20 Comfy Critters Were Human, They'd Stay In And Watch Netflix All Day

These Elephants Went To Some Desperate Measures To Escape Angry Villagers

Load another article