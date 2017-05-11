Bus Aides Are Supposed To Help Kids. What This One Did To An Autistic Child Is Awful.

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Bus drivers are asked to do a lot. Between making sure every kiddo gets picked up and keeping their eyes on the road, a lot of responsibility comes with driving a school bus.

That's why many districts hire bus aides to help take some of the pressure off of drivers. And while these aides are trained to deal with a variety of scenarios, video footage from one bus cam revealed that an aide in New Lenox, Illinois, was not properly trained to help kids with autism.

The video shows six-year-old Kayle Rushing having a meltdown while riding home from school a few weeks ago. Unable to communicate or get through to the young girl, the bus aide can be seen smacking her across the face not once, but twice. Kayle’s parents noticed that her behavior in the days that followed had been unusual, but once they saw the surveillance tape, they understood why.

Superintendents of the New Lenox School District assured her mom and dad that an investigation had been opened and told them that the aide was hired by the bus company and not the school district. Watch the video below to watch the scenario unfold.

video-player-present

(via ABC 7)

Read More: Her Disabled Daughter Came Home With A Bald Spot. Then A Video Revealed This.

As of this writing, no charges have been filed. What do you think should be done? Let us know in the comments and be sure to share this with the other parents in your life!