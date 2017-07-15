Ad Blocker Detected

Horrifying Footage Shows Exactly Why You Need To Drive Cautiously In The Rain

JULY 15, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Though streets can become dangerously slick any time it rains or snows, too many people don't take the conditions seriously and drive way too fast on the road.

One driver's rear camera captured the tragic consequences of what can happen on rain-soaked roads. On a motorway in Seoul this month, a bus driver tried to slow down but lost control after two cars crashed into each other. The horrific footage shows the bus plowing through traffic, crushing one vehicle into a twisted ball of metal.

Two people were killed and 16 were injured in the fatal crash. Police believe it was caused by careless driving.

(via Daily Mail)

Our hearts go out to the families of those who were killed, and we wish a speedy recovery to the people who were injured. Share as a reminder to everyone you know to always drive cautiously, no matter the weather.

