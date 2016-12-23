No One Assisted An Elderly Man Struggling, So An Unexpected Helper Stepped In

One thing the world can always use is more kindness.

A bus driver named Zhang Jianwen in China proved that there are still people willing to help others. When he saw an elderly man struggling to get off of the bus, Zhang jumped into action. He got up out of the driver's seat and offered his hand to the man, who was more than 70 years old. When that didn't work, he picked the passenger up and carried him out.

The driver says his act of kindness isn't anything special, but it looks pretty special to me. Watch him help in the video below!

Zhang also made sure the man could walk and offered to get him to a hospital before sending him on his way. Share if you think these small acts of kindness mean so, so much.