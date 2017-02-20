Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

As much as we love our furry friends, there are reasons they're not usually allowed on public transportation.

In addition to animals sometimes being messy or disruptive, some people are afraid of or allergic to dogs and other pets. The rule makes sense, but that doesn't mean there aren't exceptions.

During a recent thunderstorm in Buenos Aires, Argentina, a bus driver recently risked his job to let two stray dogs on the vehicle and the reason why is totally heartwarming.

The driver noticed the dogs just as an enormous thunderstorm was beginning. They couldn't seem to find shelter and were shivering.







He knew the policy was that dogs aren't allowed on the bus and also that riders would take pictures and share his heroic actions. Still, he took the risk.







When his managers found out, instead of firing him, they commended him for taking action.







The dogs' story didn't end there, however. Riders on the bus decided to try to find homes or a shelter for the pups so they'd never be out in the cold again.







After becoming famous online, I have no doubt these sweet puppers will find a place to call their own very soon -- and it's all thanks to the man who stopped to help.







This just goes to show that doing the right thing pays off in the end. Share this driver's good deed with your animal-loving friends and family.