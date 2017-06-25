Ad Blocker Detected

This Strong, Independent Dog Woman Doesn't Need Any Man To Take Her To The Park

JUNE 25, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

If you ever happen to visit Seattle and decide to use the city's public transportation, chances are that you'll run into this adorable furry passenger.

Eclipse is a black Labrador and Mastiff mix who's famous for her regular excursions to the dog park, but she doesn't exactly get there by foot. Though she has an owner who takes great care of her, this independent pooch sometimes prefers doing things by herself...like riding on the bus.

On most days, Eclipse gets on the bus downtown and gets off on her stop all on her own. She even has her own bus pass attached to her harness!

Facebook / Eclipse Seattle's Bus Riding Dog

Her solo rides began when one day, her owner, Jeff Young, wasn't done with his cigarette by the time their bus arrived to pick them up. The impatient pup decided to get on without him and somehow knew where to get off.

Facebook / Eclipse Seattle's Bus Riding Dog

This cutie has been doing it on the D-line ever since, and the other passengers don't mind one bit.

Facebook / Eclipse Seattle's Bus Riding Dog

In fact, they love seeing her.

Facebook / Eclipse Seattle's Bus Riding Dog

“She makes everybody happy," fellow rider Tiona Rainwater said. "How could you not love this face?”

Facebook / Eclipse Seattle's Bus Riding Dog

Watch Eclipse as she takes the bus amid all her fans and learn more about her story in the video below.

(via BoredPanda)

I'd be hesitant to ever let my own dogs do this, but Eclipse seems to be very capable and aware of her surroundings. Be sure to share this special bus-riding pup with all the dog lovers in your life!

