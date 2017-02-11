This Hilarious Toddler Got Into The Butter...And You Can Guess The Rest

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

They say everything is better when it’s covered in butter.

And I'm sure that this butter-loving diva believes that wholeheartedly. After managing to get her hands on the butter dish, this tiny toddler wreaks havoc in her family's dining room, scrubbing and squishing the butter everywhere -- including all over her body. When her parents finally catch her in the act, all she can do is deny, deny, deny.

Now I don’t speak baby, but if I had to guess, I bet she's asking for more butter!

How could anyone be mad at a face like that? Share this cuteness with all the people in your life who can never get enough butter.