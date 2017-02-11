Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Hilarious Toddler Got Into The Butter...And You Can Guess The Rest

FEBRUARY 11, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
ENTERTAINMENT
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

They say everything is better when it’s covered in butter.

And I'm sure that this butter-loving diva believes that wholeheartedly. After managing to get her hands on the butter dish, this tiny toddler wreaks havoc in her family's dining room, scrubbing and squishing the butter everywhere -- including all over her body. When her parents finally catch her in the act, all she can do is deny, deny, deny.

Now I don’t speak baby, but if I had to guess, I bet she's asking for more butter!

Read More: Dad Gave Her A Peanut Butter Snack…Minutes Later, Mom Found This

How could anyone be mad at a face like that? Share this cuteness with all the people in your life who can never get enough butter.

Trending Now

This Dog Is All Of Us When We Don't Want To Go To The Gym

Trending Now

He Began By Gluing Scraps Of Wood Together, But What He Made Will Blow Your Mind
Submit Content

Load another article