Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

The Reason Why Everyone On This Street Rushed To A Car Is Truly Horrifying

MAY 28, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
OMG
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Most parents are fearful of sending their children outside to play by themselves, and this is exactly why.

CCTV footage from China captured the terrifying moment a little boy got trapped underneath a car that had driven over directly over him while he was playing on the sidewalk. In the blink of an eye, more than 10 pedestrians from nearby came to the boy’s aid.

Doctors have said that he is lucky to be alive, but miraculously enough, he didn't just survive. He escaped without any major injuries or internal bleeding.

(via Daily Mail)

An investigation into the accident is still underway as the child recovers in the hospital. Share this unbelievable footage with drivers to remind them to always be extremely careful when driving in neighborhoods.

Trending Now

This Panda Will Splash All Day And It Doesn't Care About Any Of Your Garbage

Trending Now

Husband And Wife Expecting Baby Take Incredible Maternity Photo While He's Deployed

Load another article