When A Little Girl Saw This Man In The Cafeteria, She Totally Freaked Out

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Sometimes wanting to give your child the life you never had means making major sacrifices.

Travis Altman is a family man who loves his daughter and wants to give her everything she’s ever dreamed of. In doing so, his source of income as a lineman requires him to travel quite frequently, forcing him to be away from his daughter for several weeks at a time. So when Altman finally arrived home after an extended work trip, he wanted to surprise his daughter in the last place she’d expect.

Anxiously awaiting her arrival at a school lunch table, Altman couldn’t wait to be reunited with his mini-me.







After a warm embrace Altman’s little girl couldn’t help but smile as he presented her with a bouquet of roses and Happy Meal.







You can watch the adorable reunion below:

(via Love What Matters)

If that's not love, I don't know what is. Hopefully this father-daughter duo won't be separated again anytime soon.