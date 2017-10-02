Ad Blocker Detected

When A Little Girl Saw This Man In The Cafeteria, She Totally Freaked Out

OCTOBER 2, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Sometimes wanting to give your child the life you never had means making major sacrifices.

Travis Altman is a family man who loves his daughter and wants to give her everything she’s ever dreamed of. In doing so, his source of income as a lineman requires him to travel quite frequently, forcing him to be away from his daughter for several weeks at a time. So when Altman finally arrived home after an extended work trip, he wanted to surprise his daughter in the last place she’d expect.

Anxiously awaiting her arrival at a school lunch table, Altman couldn’t wait to be reunited with his mini-me.

Facebook / Love What Matters

After a warm embrace Altman’s little girl couldn’t help but smile as he presented her with a bouquet of roses and Happy Meal.

Facebook / Love What Matters

You can watch the adorable reunion below:

(via Love What Matters)

If that's not love, I don't know what is. Hopefully this father-daughter duo won't be separated again anytime soon.

