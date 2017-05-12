He Put A Camera In A Bucket Of Water And Captured The Beauty Of Life

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Sometimes, it's nice to look at things from a new perspective.

John Wells has been doing that his whole life. He moved from New York to what he calls "the middle of nowhere" in southwest Texas where he works in sustainable energy. He even managed to build a modern home out of sustainable materials.

He also finds the time to enjoy the little things in life. Wells has a bunch of animal friends out there in the desert and he decided to do something so he could see them in a whole new way.

Wells put a camera at the bottom of a water bucket, and the view he gets of these animals somehow manages to be beautiful, poignant, and funny. Check it out!

video-player-present

(via BoredPanda)

Read More: This Dachshund Had A Rope In His Mouth. Wait'll You See What's On The Other End!

I loved that donkey! Which one was your favorite? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to share this video with your animal-loving friends and family.