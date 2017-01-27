This Mom Lit Candles. The Next Day, She Saw Something Alarming In Her Baby's Nose

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Candles are usually my go-to gift for someone who has everything. They're pretty much a universally loved item.

It is estimated that seven out of 10 homes regularly burn candles in the United States, but did you know that most candles come with a warning label that says how long you should let them burn at a time?

One day, Meghan Budden lit two candles and let them burn for several hours, thinking nothing of it. But the next morning, she woke up to discover traces of soot inside her nose. Later, when she was taking care of her baby boy, she saw that he, too, had soot in his nose. Budden was understandably concerned and went to her family doctor with her son.

Find out more about Budden’s story and how you can enjoy candles safely in the video below.

Soot has been linked to serious health problems such as asthma, bronchitis, and heart disease, so you should take the warning labels on candles seriously. Budden and her baby are lucky that they were given a clean bill of health.

(via LifeBuzz)



Who knew something so lovely could be kind of dangerous? Be sure to share this with your loved ones so that they can keep themselves safe, too.