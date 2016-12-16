Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Candy canes are to Christmas what candy corn is to Halloween.

Once our calendars strike December, the stores are flooded with boxes of them. While the candy confection might be perfectly shaped to hang off your tree, what exactly do you do with those edible ornaments once everything's been packed away for another year?

You could eat your leftover candy canes as is, or you could try your hand at making a series of minty treats that your family will be begging for well after Christmas has come and gone. Here are 20 delicious recipes that will help you transform your candy cane stockpile into tasty treats.

1. One bite of these white chocolate candy cane cookies and they'll become your new Christmas cookie must have.

2. Candy canes aren't just a decorative addition to these snowball treats. There's peppermint goodness in every bite.

3. How do you make an Oreo cookie even better? Smother it in white chocolate and cover it in candy cane crumbs.

4. Forget the cookies. Make Santa's night by placing a bowl of this peppermint ice cream under the tree.

5. This delicious candy cane cake won't be the bundt of any jokes.

6. Give all the December birthday boys and girls an ice cream cake befitting of the season.

7. Curl up on the couch with a good movie and a bowl of peppermint popcorn.

8. Start your day off right with a peppermint breakfast that will have your tastebuds craving more.

9. You can't go wrong with some festive holiday bark.

10. Better make a double batch of these candy cane chocolate truffles, because you can't eat just one.

11. I've never been a fan of macaroons, but when they look this festive, how can you say no?

12. You don't have to travel all the way to Geneva for these delectable candy cane cookies.

13. Take a break from your holiday cookie baking and try out this delightful recipe.

14. These candy cane Oreo cookie bars are sure to fill your holidays with plenty of comfort and joy.

15. Don't just EAT your candy canes! This simple hot chocolate recipe not only delivers candy cane deliciousness in every sip, but it can also be made in your slow-cooker.

16. Growing up, I was always told that eating cookie dough was bad for you. Then why does this cookie dough truffle make being bad look so good?

17. You haven't died and gone to heaven. Those candy cloud confections are yet another way to transform leftover candy canes into tasty desserts.

18. I've yet to find any food that doesn't taste better when it's in dip form. Candy canes are no exception.

19. Come Christmas morning, your family will be fighting over the last piece of candy cane fudge.

20. You aren't dreaming. These candy cane marshmallow dream brownies are a sugary-sweet reality.

Better start stocking up on candy canes now before it's too late. While you're at it, buy some extras and stuff your Christmas buffet table with all these delicious desserts! Share with the candy cane lover on your list.