20 Yummy Ways To Use All Those Candy Canes You Have Floating Around During Christmas

DECEMBER 16, 2016  —  By Matthew Derrick  
CULTURE
Matthew Derrick
Candy canes are to Christmas what candy corn is to Halloween.

Once our calendars strike December, the stores are flooded with boxes of them. While the candy confection might be perfectly shaped to hang off your tree, what exactly do you do with those edible ornaments once everything's been packed away for another year?

You could eat your leftover candy canes as is, or you could try your hand at making a series of minty treats that your family will be begging for well after Christmas has come and gone. Here are 20 delicious recipes that will help you transform your candy cane stockpile into tasty treats.

1. One bite of these white chocolate candy cane cookies and they'll become your new Christmas cookie must have.

One bite of these <a href="http://www.tammileetips.com/2013/12/white-chocolate-candy-cane-cookies/" target="_blank">white chocolate candy cane cookies</a> and they'll become your new Christmas cookie must have.

Tammilee Tips

2. Candy canes aren't just a decorative addition to these snowball treats. There's peppermint goodness in every bite.

Candy canes aren't just a decorative addition to these <a href="http://addapinch.com/peppermint-rice-krispies-snowball-treats/" target="_blank">snowball treats</a>. There's peppermint goodness in every bite.

Add a Pinch

3. How do you make an Oreo cookie even better? Smother it in white chocolate and cover it in candy cane crumbs.

How do you make an <a href="http://www.cupcakesandcrablegs.com/2010/11/white-chocolate-covered-and-chunk-oreo.html" target="_blank">Oreo cookie</a> even better? Smother it in white chocolate and cover it in candy cane crumbs.

Cupcakes and Crablegs

4. Forget the cookies. Make Santa's night by placing a bowl of this peppermint ice cream under the tree.

Forget the cookies. Make Santa's night by placing a bowl of this <a href="http://spicedblog.com/peppermint-ice-cream.html" target="_blank">peppermint ice cream</a> under the tree.

Spiced

5. This delicious candy cane cake won't be the bundt of any jokes.

This delicious candy cane cake won't be the <a href="http://betsylife.com/peppermint-candy-cane-bundt-cake/#_a5y_p=4565236" target="_blank">bundt</a> of any jokes.

Betsy Life

6. Give all the December birthday boys and girls an ice cream cake befitting of the season.

Give all the December birthday boys and girls an <a href="http://www.lifeloveandsugar.com/2013/11/13/peppermint-brownie-ice-cream-cake/" target="_blank">ice cream cake</a> befitting of the season.

Life, Love and Sugar

7. Curl up on the couch with a good movie and a bowl of peppermint popcorn.

Curl up on the couch with a good movie and a bowl of <a href="http://www.closetcooking.com/2012/12/peppermint-candy-cane-popcorn.html" target="_blank">peppermint popcorn</a>.

Closet Cooking

8. Start your day off right with a peppermint breakfast that will have your tastebuds craving more.

Start your day off right with a <a href="http://www.tobinstastes.com/2013/11/peppermint-bark-donuts.html" target="_blank">peppermint breakfast</a> that will have your tastebuds craving more.

Tobin's Tastes

9. You can't go wrong with some festive holiday bark.

You can't go wrong with some festive <a href="http://premeditatedleftovers.com/recipes-cooking-tips/easy-peppermint-bark/" target="_blank">holiday bark</a>.

Premeditated Leftovers

10. Better make a double batch of these candy cane chocolate truffles, because you can't eat just one.

Better make a double batch of these <a href="http://selfproclaimedfoodie.com/easy-candy-cane-chocolate-truffles/" target="_blank">candy cane chocolate truffles</a>, because you can't eat just one.

Self Proclaimed Foodie

11. I've never been a fan of macaroons, but when they look this festive, how can you say no?

I've never been a fan of <a href="https://sprinklesforbreakfast.squarespace.com/sprinkles-for-breakfast/candy-cane-macarons" target="_blank">macaroons</a>, but when they look this festive, how can you say no?

Sprinkles for Breakfast

12. You don't have to travel all the way to Geneva for these delectable candy cane cookies.

You don't have to travel all the way to Geneva for these delectable <a href="http://www.topwithcinnamon.com/2012/12/diy-geneva-cookies-pecan-candy-cane-coconut.html" target="_blank">candy cane cookies</a>.

Top With Cinnamon

13. Take a break from your holiday cookie baking and try out this delightful recipe.

Take a break from your holiday cookie baking and try out this <a href="http://www.lovefromtheoven.com/chocolate-peppermint-striped-delight/" target="_blank">delightful</a> recipe.

Love From the Oven

14. These candy cane Oreo cookie bars are sure to fill your holidays with plenty of comfort and joy.

These <a href="http://www.shugarysweets.com/2012/12/candy-cane-oreo-cookies-bars#_a5y_p=2889856" target="_blank">candy cane Oreo cookie bars</a> are sure to fill your holidays with plenty of comfort and joy.

Shugary Sweets

15. Don't just EAT your candy canes! This simple hot chocolate recipe not only delivers candy cane deliciousness in every sip, but it can also be made in your slow-cooker.

Don't just EAT your candy canes! This simple <a href="http://realhousemoms.com/slow-cooker-candy-cane-white-hot-chocolate/" target="_blank">hot chocolate</a> recipe not only delivers candy cane deliciousness in every sip, but it can also be made in your slow-cooker.

Real Housemoms

16. Growing up, I was always told that eating cookie dough was bad for you. Then why does this cookie dough truffle make being bad look so good?

Growing up, I was always told that eating <a href="http://insidebrucrewlife.com/2013/12/candy-cane-cookie-dough-truffles/#_a5y_p=2898135" target="_blank">cookie dough</a> was bad for you. Then why does this cookie dough truffle make being bad look so good?

Inside Bru Crew Life

17. You haven't died and gone to heaven. Those candy cloud confections are yet another way to transform leftover candy canes into tasty desserts.

You haven't died and gone to heaven. Those <a href="http://www.aprettylifeinthesuburbs.com/candy-cane-cloud-dessert/" target="_blank">candy cloud confections</a> are yet another way to transform leftover candy canes into tasty desserts.

A Pretty Life in the Suburbs

18. I've yet to find any food that doesn't taste better when it's in dip form. Candy canes are no exception.

I've yet to find any food that doesn't taste better when it's in <a href="http://www.diprecipecreations.com/peppermint-candy-cane-dip/" target="_blank">dip form</a>. Candy canes are no exception.

Dip Recipe Creations

19. Come Christmas morning, your family will be fighting over the last piece of candy cane fudge.

Come Christmas morning, your family will be fighting over the last piece of <a href="http://www.wineandglue.com/2014/12/candy-cane-fudge.html" target="_blank">candy cane fudge</a>.

Wine and Glue

20. You aren't dreaming. These candy cane marshmallow dream brownies are a sugary-sweet reality.

You aren't dreaming. These <a href="http://crazylittleprojects.com/2015/11/candy-cane-marshmallow-dream-brownies.html" target="_blank">candy cane marshmallow dream brownies</a> are a sugary-sweet reality.

Crazy Little Projects

Better start stocking up on candy canes now before it's too late. While you're at it, buy some extras and stuff your Christmas buffet table with all these delicious desserts! Share with the candy cane lover on your list.

