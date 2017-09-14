Police Rushed To A Home In Argentina After This Video Of A Baby Surfaced Online

Teenage parents from Argentina are facing criminal charges after a shocking video of their infant daughter was posted online.
In the clip, the tiny baby can be seen swaying about as her mom and dad try their best to coax her into drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes. Despite claiming the video was nothing but a joke, the toddler appears to be fighting to stay awake as she sits in a seemingly drunken daze. Toward the end of the video, the baby nearly falls over before Mom comes to the rescue.
Some reports are claiming the teens also forced their child to smoke weed.
(Via Daily Mail)