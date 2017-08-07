Cannabis Is Said To Help Sick Humans And This Video Suggests It Could Help Dogs Too

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Once seen exclusively by many people as a way to get high, marijuana has become a medical mainstay for sick people nationwide.

Medical marijuana can help ease pain, nausea, and loss of appetite for those suffering from various conditions like cancer, Parkinson's disease, and HIV. Many physicians also suggest using marijuana as an anti-seizure medication for people with epilepsy.

And as research regarding the benefits of medical marijuana presses on, studies are revealing that the healing powers of the drug could help struggling pets, too.

For some insight into just how effective marijuana can be, check this out. Former police officer Larry Smith has been living with Parkinson’s disease for nearly 20 years, but it wasn’t until beginning medical marijuana treatments that he noticed a considerable decrease in his shaking and spasms.

video-player-present

Now new research claims that cannabis oil can help ailing animals.

Herbal hemp has been used to treat dogs for a little while now, and some vets are suggesting that cannabis oil should enter the fold.







Hemp is higher in cannabidols (CBD) or the therapeutic form of cannabis. The hemp used to treat humans and dogs is also required to have a tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content of 0.3 percent or less. This is the chemical that gets you high.

Hemp and cannabis oil can help with both chronic and acute diseases. They're believed to help with arthritis, inane diseases, stress, anxiety, and digestive issues in dogs. Studies are still underway to determine their effects on diabetes, organ diseases, and cancer.

Veterinarians have also tested CBD hemp in treating acute ailments such as sprains and broken bones during post-op recovery.

The most common side effect associated with giving your dog hemp is drowsiness, but in rare instances, your pet may experience excessive itching or mild vomiting.

According to Dr. Tim Shu, founder and CEO of a pet cannabis company called VETCBD, the CBD cannabinoids interact with the endocannabinoid system and nits receptors in our bodies to alleviate pain, anxiety, and nausea.

While side effects are typically minor, you must always consult your veterinarian to see if it's a good fit for your dog.

Sometimes it's good to see this stuff in action. Check out this American bull dog visibly seizing until her owner sprays a couple of drops of cannabis oil into her mouth.

(Via Daily Mail, PET MD, and Dogs Naturally)

I’m still skeptical about the idea of giving my pets cannabis oil, but if you think it would be the perfect option for your ailing pets, ask your vet if they think it'd be a good fit (and make sure you're in a state where it's legal, of course).