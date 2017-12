Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Father-daughter dances aren't just for weddings anymore!

For many, it was the song of the summer 2016, so it's no surprise that Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling," has this pint-sized diva and her father busting a few moves. This dancing duo took over their living room to give one of the cutest performances I've ever seen. It's obvious how much these two enjoy spending time with each other and dancing like no one is watching.

After taking the Internet by storm, these dance partners took their epic dance moves to "The Today Show" to participate in a daddy-daughter dance-off.

video-player-present

Can we take a moment to appreciate Dad's argyle pants? Not only are these two the perfect dance partners, but they're stylish to boot!