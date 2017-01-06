Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Local car dealerships often have some of the most bizarre and hilarious commercials.

You just never know what they're going to come up with. White Bear Mitsubishi in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, had a fairly simple premise behind their commercial shoot. They incorporated the local hockey mascot, a gopher, and used their own white bear mascot while in the ice rink to talk about their great deals on cars.

While their original idea wasn't that crazy, the outtakes are taking the internet by storm.

The poor white bear mascot just can't keep it together.

Over and over again, he takes hilarious tumbles. At one point, the man next to him asks if the guy in the costume gets to go home after this shoot to recover.

Watch all of the outtakes here. You definitely won't be able to keep a straight face!

Just lay there in shame, bear.

I feel like I could watch this video on loop forever. I relate so much to that bear.