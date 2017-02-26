Ad Blocker Detected

The Next Time Your Car Gets A Dent, Use This Insanely Easy Fix

FEBRUARY 26, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

I'll be the first to admit that I'm not a great driver. I try, I really do, but curbs, shopping carts, and trees just seem to come out of nowhere! As a result, my car's gotten more than its fair share of dings and dents over the years.

Luckily, this guy has a solution that doesn't involve an expensive trip to a body shop. With just a pot of hot water and a little elbow grease, he makes a large dent disappear in seconds. Don't believe me? Just take a look.

Mechanics everywhere are going to hate this guy. I, on the other hand, will save so much money! If you have a plastic bumper on your car, you need to see this.

video-player-present

