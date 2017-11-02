Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Woman With Long Hair Is Scalped After Leaning Under The Hood To Work On Her Car

NOVEMBER 2, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
OMG
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

One mother found out the hard way that when it comes to taking a look under your car hood, it’s best to leave it to the professionals.

Alon Abare was experiencing some mechanical problems with her car just over a year ago. But rather than having it looked at by a trained mechanic, Abare decided to pop open the hood and take a look for herself. Leaning over the hood, Abare was caught off guard when her hair was sucked into the fan belt, leaving her in a rather uncomfortable position.

Luckily for the mother, her children were quick to her aid.

Luckily for the mother, her children were quick to her aid.

Youtube / Inside Edition

While her son ran to turn off the engine, her daughter grabbed a pair of scissors and cut her mother’s hair to free her from the car.

While her son ran to turn off the engine, her daughter grabbed a pair of scissors and cut her mother&rsquo;s hair to free her from the car.

Youtube / Inside Edition

Abare has been visiting a plastic surgeon who hopes to one day heal her scalp to the point where she can receive a total hair transplant.

Abare has been visiting a plastic surgeon who hopes to one day heal her scalp to the point where she can receive a total hair transplant.

Youtube / Inside Edition

For now though, Abare is happy to regain some sense of normalcy thanks to her collection of wigs. Keep watching to learn more about the tragic experience.

video-player-present

(via Inside Edition)

This is one of those life experiences that you wouldn’t necessarily think about until it happens to you. Ladies (and long-haired gents), please be sure to secure your hair if you ever take a look under the hood of your vehicle.

Trending Now

The Story Behind This Girl's Performance Is Something No Kid Should Have To Face

Trending Now

This Lone Step On Ohio Stadium's Stairs Seem To Be Giving A LOT Of People Trouble

Load another article