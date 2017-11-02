Woman With Long Hair Is Scalped After Leaning Under The Hood To Work On Her Car

One mother found out the hard way that when it comes to taking a look under your car hood, it’s best to leave it to the professionals.
Alon Abare was experiencing some mechanical problems with her car just over a year ago. But rather than having it looked at by a trained mechanic, Abare decided to pop open the hood and take a look for herself. Leaning over the hood, Abare was caught off guard when her hair was sucked into the fan belt, leaving her in a rather uncomfortable position.
Luckily for the mother, her children were quick to her aid.
While her son ran to turn off the engine, her daughter grabbed a pair of scissors and cut her mother’s hair to free her from the car.
Abare has been visiting a plastic surgeon who hopes to one day heal her scalp to the point where she can receive a total hair transplant.
For now though, Abare is happy to regain some sense of normalcy thanks to her collection of wigs. Keep watching to learn more about the tragic experience.
(via Inside Edition)