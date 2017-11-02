Woman With Long Hair Is Scalped After Leaning Under The Hood To Work On Her Car

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

One mother found out the hard way that when it comes to taking a look under your car hood, it’s best to leave it to the professionals.

Alon Abare was experiencing some mechanical problems with her car just over a year ago. But rather than having it looked at by a trained mechanic, Abare decided to pop open the hood and take a look for herself. Leaning over the hood, Abare was caught off guard when her hair was sucked into the fan belt, leaving her in a rather uncomfortable position.

For now though, Abare is happy to regain some sense of normalcy thanks to her collection of wigs. Keep watching to learn more about the tragic experience.

(via Inside Edition)

This is one of those life experiences that you wouldn’t necessarily think about until it happens to you. Ladies (and long-haired gents), please be sure to secure your hair if you ever take a look under the hood of your vehicle.