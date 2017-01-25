Ad Blocker Detected

Sleepy Sea Lion Decides Someone's Car Roof Is A Prime Napping Location, Sass Ensues

JANUARY 25, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

You know those days when you're so tired that you could literally plop down anywhere and take a nap? This sleepy sea lion feels you.

How the sea lion managed to climb onto the roof of this car isn't clear, but once she's there, she realizes that it's the best napping spot ever. And she's not letting anyone take it away from her! My best guess is that the roof was warm from the sun, but it's also possible that she's just a diva. Either way, I hope the owner wasn't in a rush to drive away.

As a crowd gathers, the sea lion decides to ignore them all and take a nap on the roof of this car. Sass level: expert.

video-player-present

Read More: This Tiny 2-Week-Old Fuzzball Has An Attitude That'll Leave You Laughing SO Hard

All you drivers, be on the lookout for rogue sea lions! And don't forget to SHARE this hysterical video with your friends and family.

