When your car stops working and you need to have it fixed, you most likely wonder about what went wrong under the hood.

But what these people experienced while driving through Karoi, Zimbabwe, isn't what anyone would expect to be the source of their vehicle's engine issues.

When Ben Mostert began having car troubles, he and his family opened up the hood to see if they could identify the cause of the problem. To say they were surprised by what they found is quite an understatement.



Nothing to see here, just a huge African rock python.

video-player-present

Read More: A Motorist Was Given A HUGE Shock When They Saw This Sneaky Snake On Their Car

I'm definitely going to think twice every time I want to open my hood from now on. Make sure to share this crazy discovery with others!