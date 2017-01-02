Ad Blocker Detected

They Were Having Car Trouble When They Opened Up The Hood And Found This Nightmare

JANUARY 2, 2017
When your car stops working and you need to have it fixed, you most likely wonder about what went wrong under the hood.

But what these people experienced while driving through Karoi, Zimbabwe, isn't what anyone would expect to be the source of their vehicle's engine issues.

When Ben Mostert began having car troubles, he and his family opened up the hood to see if they could identify the cause of the problem. To say they were surprised by what they found is quite an understatement.

Nothing to see here, just a huge African rock python.

I'm definitely going to think twice every time I want to open my hood from now on. Make sure to share this crazy discovery with others!

