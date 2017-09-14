Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

She Put Paper Towels In A Car Window To Make A Point Every Parent Needs To Hear

SEPTEMBER 14, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Most of us don't think much about our cars. They're just a way to get from point A to point B.

Having kids, however, reveals the hidden dangers around us that we may take for granted as adults. Janette Fennell, who founded the Kids and Cars safety organization, has tons of tips for staying safe while driving. She recently demonstrated them so all parents can have the tools to keep their families happy and healthy on the road.

Test to make sure your windows have a safety feature that will protect your child from getting stuck by placing an object in the window's path when putting it up.

Test to make sure your windows have a safety feature that will protect your child from getting stuck by placing an object in the window's path when putting it up.

Screenshot Youtube / Inside Edition

If your car is from 2002 or later, there should be a glow-in-the-dark trunk release lever.

If your car is from 2002 or later, there should be a glow-in-the-dark trunk release lever.

Screenshot Youtube / Inside Edition

Breaking out of a car is sometimes more difficult than breaking in. A handy little device can help you escape by safely and efficiently breaking windows.

Breaking out of a car is sometimes more difficult than breaking in. A handy little device can help you escape by safely and efficiently breaking windows.

Screenshot Youtube / Inside Edition

Explore those tips and a few more in this super informative video.

video-player-present

Youtube / Inside Edition

I'm so glad to have all of these tips and tricks! Spreading the word about these can help save a life, so share this video with the parents in your life.

Trending Now

These Cheesin' Pets Are Basically The Cure For A Bad Day At Work

Trending Now

This Pup Is Clearly Auditioning For A Career In Making Workout Videos

Load another article