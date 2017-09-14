She Put Paper Towels In A Car Window To Make A Point Every Parent Needs To Hear

Most of us don't think much about our cars. They're just a way to get from point A to point B.

Having kids, however, reveals the hidden dangers around us that we may take for granted as adults. Janette Fennell, who founded the Kids and Cars safety organization, has tons of tips for staying safe while driving. She recently demonstrated them so all parents can have the tools to keep their families happy and healthy on the road.

Test to make sure your windows have a safety feature that will protect your child from getting stuck by placing an object in the window's path when putting it up.







If your car is from 2002 or later, there should be a glow-in-the-dark trunk release lever.







Breaking out of a car is sometimes more difficult than breaking in. A handy little device can help you escape by safely and efficiently breaking windows.







Explore those tips and a few more in this super informative video.

I'm so glad to have all of these tips and tricks! Spreading the word about these can help save a life, so share this video with the parents in your life.