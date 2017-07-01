Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

You've Used This With Your Kids, But You've Been Carrying It Wrong The Whole Time

JULY 1, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

A car seat is usually one of the first items on any expectant mother’s wish list.

That said, even the newest models are inherently clunky for safety's sake. This makes them less-than-fun to carry. As chiropractor Emily Puente pointed out, however, we can seriously lighten this burden for ourselves by simply adjusting the way we carry them. This tip will save your back a world of hurt!

Instead of hooking it over her arm like she's carrying a purse, she made one tiny adjustment. Check it out!

(Via Daily Mail)

Useful, right? Be sure to share this with all the parents and parents-to-be in your life!

Trending Now

20 Times Pets Almost Got Away With Their Nefarious Acts Only To Be Caught Red-Handed

Trending Now

People Were Mad When A Man Stopped Traffic, But One Teenager Noticed Something Off

Load another article