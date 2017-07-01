You've Used This With Your Kids, But You've Been Carrying It Wrong The Whole Time

A car seat is usually one of the first items on any expectant mother’s wish list.
That said, even the newest models are inherently clunky for safety's sake. This makes them less-than-fun to carry. As chiropractor Emily Puente pointed out, however, we can seriously lighten this burden for ourselves by simply adjusting the way we carry them. This tip will save your back a world of hurt!
Instead of hooking it over her arm like she's carrying a purse, she made one tiny adjustment. Check it out!
(Via Daily Mail)