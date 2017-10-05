One Mom Got Into A Horrific Car Accident. If You Have Kids, You Need To See This.

A parent's worst nightmare is something happening to their children.

Still, sometimes we can lose sight of why we take the safety precautions we do. We can even get lax and lazy about actually doing things correctly.

When it comes to kids' car seats, using them and doing it right can be the difference between life and death. That's why one mom's message is so important to hear.

Jenna Casado Rabberman stopped to get milk after picking up her kids. Another car slammed into theirs.







She and her kids walked away with barely a scratch, something emergency responders credited to the proper buckling of her kids' car seats. Read her entire plea below.

I'm not one to post anything too heavy or personal on Facebook but guys... THIS is why you buckle your kids into their car seats correctly every SINGLE time. Even when they scream because the straps are tight. Even when they complain about the chest clip or being rear facing. We stopped for milk on the way home from preschool yesterday. We were minutes from home. Another car slammed into us. You never think it will happen to you. My boys escaped without a scratch but the paramedics told me it could have been very different had I not taken the extra 2 minutes to be sure they were buckled correctly. I will be fine, my kids are fine, everything else can be replaced. Sending thanks to God for keeping us safe (along with Honda, Graco & Chicco).

Edited to add:

I'm getting a lot of PMs asking these questions so I want to add this information.

My little one is 6 weeks old & my older son is nearly 3.

My car was a 2015 Honda CRV. (His name was Yoshi, may he rest in peace)

The seats are a Chicco Keyfit 30 (infant seat) & Graco Children's Products 4ever. Both were rear facing.

AND YES THE SEATS ARE BEING REPLACED.

I never expected this post to be seen by so many people! I really only posted it for family & friends but hopefully it will save a life by making someone think twice about buckling their child in.

This is such an important reminder for all of us to buckle up and stay safe while out on the road. I'm so glad she and her kids are okay.