She Thought She Was Playing A Card Game. Then She Broke Down When She Read Hers.

Family game nights are for letting off stream, having fun with your loved ones and, in this woman's case, answering a life-changing question.
Surrounded by her relatives earlier this month in Illinois, she was having a blast playing a card game with her boyfriend by her side. It was a normal night like any other, really -- that is, until she learned what her boyfriend had planned for her.
The particular game they were playing involves holding up a card on your forehead. Little did this lady know that her boyfriend had picked out a special one just for her.
When it was her turn to take her card down and read it, she stopped mid-sentence, mouth agape.