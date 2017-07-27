What This Guy Can Do With A Deck Of Cards Seems Too Crazy To Be Real

When it comes to card tricks, we're all pretty used to what happens.
Someone will have you pick a card, shuffle through the deck, do something totally strange with it, and then somehow determine which card was yours. It's basic magic, and heck, I still don't know how they do it the majority of the time.
What I didn't know is that there are people out there who take card tricks to a whole new level, even using them to make throwing stars and pull off impressive stunts. Check out what I mean below.
Rick Smith Jr. is a magician and entertainer who loves blowing people away with his card tricks. Here, he's knocking over a bottle with just the flick of the wrist.
He can aso slice a banana in half with his magic touch.