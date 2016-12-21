This Man Used Cardboard Tubes And An Old Frame To Make Something Spectacular

Recently, I've been redecorating a few rooms in my house, but the process has been slow. As a first-time homeowner, I had no idea how expensive things could be.
Although I try my hardest to find discounts, the best items often come with a hefty price tag. While I've come across some decent lamps, tables, and kitchenware for cheap, one of my biggest struggles has been tracking down wall art. I feel too old for band posters, but too young to shell out $100 or more on a nice piece of framed art. What to do?
DIY guru Samuel Bialkowski found a surprising solution -- toilet paper and paper towel tubes! It sounds crazy, but with just a few tubes, a picture frame, scissors, and a bit of spray paint, he created something that anyone would be proud to hang on their wall.
Watch Bialkowski quickly construct a gorgeous piece of wall art out of simple items that we all have lying around the house. I may not be the craftiest person in the world, but even I can recreate this!video-player-present
Read More: 20 Amazing Things You Can Do With Old Toilet Paper Rolls