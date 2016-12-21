This Man Used Cardboard Tubes And An Old Frame To Make Something Spectacular

Recently, I've been redecorating a few rooms in my house, but the process has been slow. As a first-time homeowner, I had no idea how expensive things could be.

Although I try my hardest to find discounts, the best items often come with a hefty price tag. While I've come across some decent lamps, tables, and kitchenware for cheap, one of my biggest struggles has been tracking down wall art. I feel too old for band posters, but too young to shell out $100 or more on a nice piece of framed art. What to do?

DIY guru Samuel Bialkowski found a surprising solution -- toilet paper and paper towel tubes! It sounds crazy, but with just a few tubes, a picture frame, scissors, and a bit of spray paint, he created something that anyone would be proud to hang on their wall.

Watch Bialkowski quickly construct a gorgeous piece of wall art out of simple items that we all have lying around the house. I may not be the craftiest person in the world, but even I can recreate this!

video-player-present

Read More: 20 Amazing Things You Can Do With Old Toilet Paper Rolls

The end product is truly an example of upcycling at its finest. Be sure to share this simple craft with your friends and family, especially those who are decorating their homes on a budget!