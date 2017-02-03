Ad Blocker Detected

No One Believed Her When She Said She Was Beaten By A Caregiver Until They Saw This

FEBRUARY 3, 2017  
Matthew Derrick
Fearing for the wellbeing of a loved one, the family of Dorothy Bratten began noticing that the elderly Alzheimer’s patient was suffering from unexplained bruises and other injuries.

Hoping to catch the cause of these injuries on tape, the family set up a hidden camera in Bratten's home and discovered something awful. The elderly woman’s caregiver, Brenda Floyd, had been aggressively beating the woman when she didn’t follow through with simple commands.

In the video below, Floyd can be seen harming Bratten after she fed people food to her pet dog.

(via Distractify)

Read More: Her Son Began Acting Odd, So She Used A Camera To Catch The Nanny In Action

After the video of Floyd’s abuse went viral, anonymous tips helped police locate the woman and put her behind bars. Share this video with anyone you know who has an elderly relative in someone else's care. We can never be too vigilant.

