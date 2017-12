Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

When you're dropping cargo from the sky, it's probably best to look around and make sure you're not hitting anything you're not supposed to.

Then again, I've never dropped anything from the sky, so what do I know?

Recently, a cargo jet was flying over Syria, dropping much-needed supplies. As soon as the five containers flew out the door, however, they saw something they couldn't believe.

A Russian jet pulled up right below them, narrowly missing the cargo in a dangerous stunt caught on video.

Yikes! Don't try this one at home, kids.