She Was Carjacked And Stuffed In Her Own Trunk. Watch What Happens Next

MARCH 16, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
OMG

After being carjacked and locked in the trunk of her car, this woman made a daring escape you have to see to believe.

Police in Birmingham, Alabama, say the woman was approached at gunpoint by two men who asked her for money. When she told the robbers she didn't have any, they forced her into the trunk of her car. Then, they drove to various ATMs, withdrawing money while the woman desperately tried to free herself from the vehicle.

Most stories like these end in tragedy, but this woman's bravery and determination saved her own life. As of this writing, the carjackers are still at large.

video-player-present

I am so glad she's safe!

