To Make Room For His Fourth Kid, This Dad Turned The Carport Into Something Awesome

Brazedowl is no stranger to having to make room in his home due to the impending birth of a child.

When the Imgur user and his wife discovered they were expecting their fourth child, they found themselves in quite the dilemma. The couple's already cramped house had no room left at the inn, forcing the pair to get creative with their living arrangements. Without a permanent solution, the family would be forced to pack up everything they owned and begin the process of moving to a larger home. But being the hardworking handyman that he is, Brazedowl set out to convert his unused carport into a bedroom space for his three oldest children. With just a few weeks left until the baby's arrival, Dad prepared to ready the space in just 45 days.

Did he finish his master build under such a time crunch? Keep reading to find out!

This is the carport that would undergo the transformation into an additional bedroom.







Before any walls could go up, Brazedowl had to dig out footing for the non-load bearing wall.







Once that was finished, he filled in the hole with cement and cinder blocks which he used as wall anchors.







Nothing gives a builder more joy than getting to destroy things, like outdoor steps, with a sledgehammer.







After removing the rear wall siding, our builder and a close friend began installing ledger boards and sill plates.







In just six days time the frame of the south wall was already built and in place.







Then it was time to add sheathing to the wall and even put in a window.







Afterwards, he began inserting the floor joists for what would eventually become a bathroom.







Knock, Knock! What's a house without a door?







Before the bathroom flooring could be put in, all the plumbing had to be installed and checked by an inspector.







Next on the list: wiring the room and installing electrical outlets.







The time had finally arrived to give this bedroom a proper sub-flooring.







Next our dad-to-be crammed insulation into every crack and crevice he could find.







After that came the sink.







To match the rest of the house, Brazedowl added some white siding to make the new bedroom look more appealing from the outside.







Patching up drywall and installing a walk-in shower, nothing beats killing two birds with one stone.







Rather than having to drywall the entire room, our builder opted for wood paneling.







With all the paneling in place, it was time to sand down the ceiling mud and give the bathroom some privacy by installing a door.







Then it was time to paint...and paint!







Once the paint dried, it was time to install a ceiling fan to keep the kiddos cool during the summer months.







Take a look at this beautiful hardwood floor.







The bathroom was finally open for business.







And the final touches were put into place, including a set of steps to help the rugrats enter and exit their new living space without having to tramp through the rest of the house.







And voilà! All that's left to do is move all the kids' furniture into place and let them go wild!







The thought of building an entire room from scratch in just 45 days is both exciting and terrifying. Cheers to this proud papa, who can not only say that he's a father of four, but also an awesome DIY designer, too!