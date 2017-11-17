Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

To Make Room For His Fourth Kid, This Dad Turned The Carport Into Something Awesome

NOVEMBER 17, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Brazedowl is no stranger to having to make room in his home due to the impending birth of a child.

When the Imgur user and his wife discovered they were expecting their fourth child, they found themselves in quite the dilemma. The couple's already cramped house had no room left at the inn, forcing the pair to get creative with their living arrangements. Without a permanent solution, the family would be forced to pack up everything they owned and begin the process of moving to a larger home. But being the hardworking handyman that he is, Brazedowl set out to convert his unused carport into a bedroom space for his three oldest children. With just a few weeks left until the baby's arrival, Dad prepared to ready the space in just 45 days.

Did he finish his master build under such a time crunch? Keep reading to find out!

This is the carport that would undergo the transformation into an additional bedroom.

This is the carport that would undergo the transformation into an additional bedroom.

Imgur / Brazedowl

Before any walls could go up, Brazedowl had to dig out footing for the non-load bearing wall.

Before any walls could go up, Brazedowl had to dig out footing for the non-load bearing wall.

Imgur / Brazedowl

Once that was finished, he filled in the hole with cement and cinder blocks which he used as wall anchors.

Once that was finished, he filled in the hole with cement and cinder blocks which he used as wall anchors.

Imgur / Brazedowl

Nothing gives a builder more joy than getting to destroy things, like outdoor steps, with a sledgehammer.

Nothing gives a builder more joy than getting to destroy things, like outdoor steps, with a sledgehammer.

Imgur / Brazedowl

After removing the rear wall siding, our builder and a close friend began installing ledger boards and sill plates.

After removing the rear wall siding, our builder and a close friend began installing ledger boards and sill plates.

Imgur / Brazedowl

In just six days time the frame of the south wall was already built and in place.

In just six days time the frame of the south wall was already built and in place.

Imgur / Brazedowl

Then it was time to add sheathing to the wall and even put in a window.

Then it was time to add sheathing to the wall and even put in a window.

Imgur / Brazedowl

Afterwards, he began inserting the floor joists for what would eventually become a bathroom.

Afterwards, he began inserting the floor joists for what would eventually become a bathroom.

Imgur / Brazedowl

Knock, Knock! What's a house without a door?

Knock, Knock! What's a house without a door?

Imgur / Brazedowl

Before the bathroom flooring could be put in, all the plumbing had to be installed and checked by an inspector.

Before the bathroom flooring could be put in, all the plumbing had to be installed and checked by an inspector.

Imgur / Brazedowl

Next on the list: wiring the room and installing electrical outlets.

Next on the list: wiring the room and installing electrical outlets.

Imgur / Brazedowl

The time had finally arrived to give this bedroom a proper sub-flooring.

The time had finally arrived to give this bedroom a proper sub-flooring.

Imgur / Brazedowl

Next our dad-to-be crammed insulation into every crack and crevice he could find.

Next our dad-to-be crammed insulation into every crack and crevice he could find.

Imgur / Brazedowl

After that came the sink.

After that came the sink.

Imgur / Brazedowl

To match the rest of the house, Brazedowl added some white siding to make the new bedroom look more appealing from the outside.

To match the rest of the house, Brazedowl added some white siding to make the new bedroom look more appealing from the outside.

Imgur / Brazedowl

Patching up drywall and installing a walk-in shower, nothing beats killing two birds with one stone.

Patching up drywall and installing a walk-in shower, nothing beats killing two birds with one stone.

Imgur / Brazedowl

Rather than having to drywall the entire room, our builder opted for wood paneling.

Rather than having to drywall the entire room, our builder opted for wood paneling.

Imgur / Brazedowl

With all the paneling in place, it was time to sand down the ceiling mud and give the bathroom some privacy by installing a door.

With all the paneling in place, it was time to sand down the ceiling mud and give the bathroom some privacy by installing a door.

Imgur / Brazedowl

Then it was time to paint...and paint!

Then it was time to paint...and paint!

Imgur / Brazedowl

Once the paint dried, it was time to install a ceiling fan to keep the kiddos cool during the summer months.

Once the paint dried, it was time to install a ceiling fan to keep the kiddos cool during the summer months.

Imgur / Brazedowl

Take a look at this beautiful hardwood floor.

Take a look at this beautiful hardwood floor.

Imgur / Brazedowl

The bathroom was finally open for business.

The bathroom was finally open for business.

Imgur / Brazedowl

And the final touches were put into place, including a set of steps to help the rugrats enter and exit their new living space without having to tramp through the rest of the house.

And the final touches were put into place, including a set of steps to help the rugrats enter and exit their new living space without having to tramp through the rest of the house.

Imgur / Brazedowl

And voilà! All that's left to do is move all the kids' furniture into place and let them go wild!

And voil&agrave;! All that's left to do is move all the kids' furniture into place and let them go wild!

Imgur / Brazedowl

The thought of building an entire room from scratch in just 45 days is both exciting and terrifying. Cheers to this proud papa, who can not only say that he's a father of four, but also an awesome DIY designer, too!

Trending Now

Professional Rafter Tries Out A Mega Raft On Class Four Rapids

Trending Now

This Happy And Healthy Dog Has A Heartbreaking Past. Watch His Journey

What Started As A Relaxing Boat Ride Ended With An Amazing Wildlife Rescue

What Happened To This Little Boy Will Make You Reconsider Going To Trampoline Parks

A Toddler Could Have Easily Died After He Was Left Unrestrained In This SUV

What This Guy Found Inside A Vending Machine Definitely Isn't Your Typical Snack

Want Perfect Teeth? This Terrifying Process Can Make Your Dreams Come True At A Cost

Circus Animals Suffer Horribly, But A Growing Trend Is Putting A Stop To This Abuse

Don't Go Nuts On Thanksgiving Day. Here Are 15 Foods You Can Make Ahead.

They Were Exercising Their Right To Protest When A Motorcyclist Did Something Awful

His Photo Captures The Sentiment That Asian Elephants Aren't Welcome In West Bengal

There's No Look Like The One On The Face Of A Guilty, Christmas-Ruining Dog

This Poor Baby Could've Suffocated After Her Mom Tried To Send Her Through The Mail

This Guy Took His Secret Bookcase Door To Another Level With An Awesome Addition

The Audience Cried When This Singer Told Them What Her Family Was Dealing With

On This Man's 60th Birthday, He Got A Gift That Left Him Speechless And In Tears

Load another article