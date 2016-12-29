10 Movies That Carrie Fisher Helped Make Into The Classics They Are Today

This week has been absolutely devastating after not only the death of Carrie Fisher but that of her mother, Debbie Reynolds, as well.

We all know that Fisher started working her way into people's hearts with her amazing performance as Princess Leia in "Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope" and subsequent films in the franchise, but did you know that she was also a very talented writer? Besides writing multiple novels and memoirs in her lifetime, she was one of Hollywood's best script doctors in the 1990s and 2000s.

She even rewrote her own dialogue in a lot of the Star Wars movies she starred in and helped a number of popular films become the hits they are today. Here are 10 Hollywood blockbusters that Fisher successfully revamped after fixing their screenplays.

1. After Fisher wrote the 1987 novel "Postcards From The Edge" and adapted it into a movie, she was asked to rewrite comedic dialogue for Tinkerbell, played by Julia Roberts, in the 1991 film "Hook." She even made a cameo with George Lucas in the movie.

Giphy

Read More: You've Heard These 10 Smash Hits, But Did You Know That Prince Brought Them To Life?

2. After her success with "Hook," Whoopi Goldberg asked Fisher to reportedly help "Whoopify" her character and dialogue in the 1992 movie "Sister Act."

Giphy

3. Fisher was then asked to rework Rene Russo’s character and dialogue in the 1992 blockbuster "Lethal Weapon 3."

Giphy

4. Fisher was one of several screenwriters brought on board to improve the screenplay for the 1995 film "Outbreak."

video-player-present

5. For "The Wedding Singer," Drew Barrymore reportedly said that Fisher was brought on to “write the girl’s part to make it balanced.”

Giphy

6. In "Scream 3," she wrote a cameo for herself in which she plays an actress who is mistaken as Carrie Fisher.

video-player-present

7. Fisher was a script doctor for the 2000 film "Coyote Ugly."

Giphy

8. She also did some early rewrites in 2001's "Kate & Leopold."

Giphy

9. George Lucas hired Fisher to polish the dialogue for "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace" (1999), "Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones" (2002), and "Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith" (2005).

10. She also worked on "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

Giphy

(via NY Daily News / Slash Film)

Read More: In Honor Of Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize, Here Are 6 Dylan Songs Made Famous By Others

Rest in peace, Carrie. The world will miss your wonderful acting and writing. SHARE with others to celebrate her incredible legacy.

Giphy