Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Your Dog Probably Can't Catch Treats From Two Feet. She Can Do It Two Stories Down.

SEPTEMBER 19, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

People who share their homes with Labradors will tell you that these dogs are absolutely obsessed with food, and they're right.

If anyone is snacking on something in my house, chances are that my Labrador mix is begging with sad eyes and/or drooling directly in front of them. There's just something about the breed that makes them hard-wired to want to eat everything, even if it means going to great lengths (or heights) to obtain a delicious morsel -- as this pup recently demonstrated.

Olive the yellow Labrador is pretty talented when it comes to catching carrots in her mouth, even when they're being thrown from two stories up.

Olive the yellow Labrador is pretty talented when it comes to catching carrots in her mouth, even when they're being thrown from two stories up.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

In fact, she caught one easily on the first throw!

In fact, she caught one easily on the first throw!

Screenshot / Daily Mail

She didn't do so well on the subsequent throws, but that could be because she just needed a tastier motivator.

She didn't do so well on the subsequent throws, but that could be because she just needed a tastier motivator.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

Check out this pup's awesome first catch below.

(via Daily Mail)

Now I have to wonder if my own Labrador could pull this off if I threw a tasty enough treat. My guess? Probably yes.

Trending Now

20 Nature Photos That'll Make You Want To Stay On The Couch Forever

Trending Now

14 Of The Weirdest Inventions People Actually Used Back In The Day

Load another article