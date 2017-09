Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

One of the reasons us humans started keeping cats around is because they were great at catching pests.

We don't want rodents and bugs crawling around in our homes, and cats demonstrated a unique ability to help us steer clear of tiny critters.

One boy in Brazil found a huge rat in his bathroom and thought his cat would be there to help him out. What happened instead is totally hilarious.

The panic on both their faces is so real. Run, kitty, run!

I can't say my reaction would be any different. These two make the perfect team...as long as the goal is to run away in terror.