Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

If Anyone's Going To Interrupt A Baseball Game, It Might As Well Be This Nugget!

AUGUST 18, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Baseball is the great American pastime, but let's be honest: those games are long.

Really, really long. I'm all for the peanuts and Cracker Jack, but sometimes don't you just wish something would happen to spice things up a little bit? One brave kitty decided she had had enough of sitting on the sidelines and decided to get herself into the game. Unfortunately, she couldn't stay for long...

Look at this cutie, making a mad dash across the soft grass! Run, kitty, run!

Look at this cutie, making a mad dash across the soft grass! Run, kitty, run!

Facebook / St. Louis Cardinals

This baseball player is totally bemused by the situation. He's not even trying to catch her.

This baseball player is totally bemused by the situation. He's not even trying to catch her.

Facebook / St. Louis Cardinals

Eventually, an official steps in to drag her off the field, but she is not happy about it.

Eventually, an official steps in to drag her off the field, but she is not happy about it.

Facebook / St. Louis Cardinals

Trending Now

A Loaded Gun Was Left Out Near The Kids And Playtime Turned Into A Tragedy

Trending Now

20 Cats Doing What They Do Best And Cracking Everyone Up In The Process

Load another article