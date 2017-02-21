Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

They Came To Work And Found Plastic Bins With Something Heartbreaking Inside

FEBRUARY 21, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

Just before dawn on February 9, staff at the Cat House on the Kings in Fresno, California, made a shocking discovery. In their driveway were 14 plastic bins. Each one had a cat and a blanket inside and was zip-tied shut.

Air holes had been poked in each bin and the cats did not appear to have been abused in any way. Someone must have cared for the cats, but broke the law when they decided to abandon them. Although the no-kill shelter was already housing over 800 felines, they quickly began to transport the cats to safety.

The cats were left in the driveway around 5 a.m. While the Cat House is committed to helping and protecting felines, they'd never seen a drop-off of this magnitude before.

The cats were left in the driveway around 5 a.m. While the Cat House is committed to helping and protecting felines, they'd never seen a drop-off of this magnitude before.

Facebook / The Cat House On The Kings.com

Read More: They Saw A Lump In A Soccer Net And Went To Investigate -- It Was An Owl In Need!

Thirteen of the bins contained one cat, while the last one held a mama cat and her two kittens. The oldest of the bunch appeared to be about three years old. None of the 16 had been microchipped or spayed/neutered.

Thirteen of the bins contained one cat, while the last one held a mama cat and her two kittens. The oldest of the bunch appeared to be about three years old. None of the 16 had been microchipped or spayed/neutered.

Facebook / The Cat House On The Kings.com

Some were a bit shaken by the event, but all were healthy. I bet this mom is glad to have a safe, warm place for her babies!

Some were a bit shaken by the event, but all were healthy. I bet this mom is glad to have a safe, warm place for her babies!

Facebook / The Cat House On The Kings.com

Trending Now

Over 1,000 Day-Old Chicks Were Abandoned In This Field In England And Left To Die

Trending Now

Family Outraged After In-Flight Entertainment System Nearly Took Son's Finger Off
Submit Content

Load another article