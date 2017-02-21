They Came To Work And Found Plastic Bins With Something Heartbreaking Inside

Just before dawn on February 9, staff at the Cat House on the Kings in Fresno, California, made a shocking discovery. In their driveway were 14 plastic bins. Each one had a cat and a blanket inside and was zip-tied shut.

Air holes had been poked in each bin and the cats did not appear to have been abused in any way. Someone must have cared for the cats, but broke the law when they decided to abandon them. Although the no-kill shelter was already housing over 800 felines, they quickly began to transport the cats to safety.

The cats were left in the driveway around 5 a.m. While the Cat House is committed to helping and protecting felines, they'd never seen a drop-off of this magnitude before.







Read More: They Saw A Lump In A Soccer Net And Went To Investigate -- It Was An Owl In Need!

Thirteen of the bins contained one cat, while the last one held a mama cat and her two kittens. The oldest of the bunch appeared to be about three years old. None of the 16 had been microchipped or spayed/neutered.







Some were a bit shaken by the event, but all were healthy. I bet this mom is glad to have a safe, warm place for her babies!