Hilarious Couple Trolls Family With 'Birthing' Photoshoot For Their New Cat

Your social media feed is likely flooded with photos of creative pregnancy announcements, baby bellies, and adorable newborns, but chances are you've never come across a birthing story like this.

Wedding photographer Lucy Schultz from Denver, Colorado, has seen plenty of baby-related posts as well, so when the self-proclaimed "crazy cat lady" brought a kitten home with her boyfriend, Steve, they thought it'd be pretty funny to share their own special announcement with friends and family. So with the help of their friend, Elizabeth Woods-Darby, they staged an odd yet hilarious photoshoot announcing the "birth" of their newly-adopted kitten.

Sharing the photos on Facebook, they wrote, "On 1/10/18 we welcome our first baby kitten, a neutered male DLH. He is 22" long and weighed 6 pounds 7 oz. He is already eating solid food. Name to be announced. We are so in love."







Scroll down and giggle as you see the progression of Schultz "giving birth" to the couple's furry bundle of joy.























































If these made you laugh, be sure to check out the entire series of photos here. You can also support Schultz's mission to help out local Denver rescues by donating here.