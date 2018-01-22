Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Hilarious Couple Trolls Family With 'Birthing' Photoshoot For Their New Cat

JANUARY 22, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Your social media feed is likely flooded with photos of creative pregnancy announcements, baby bellies, and adorable newborns, but chances are you've never come across a birthing story like this.

Wedding photographer Lucy Schultz from Denver, Colorado, has seen plenty of baby-related posts as well, so when the self-proclaimed "crazy cat lady" brought a kitten home with her boyfriend, Steve, they thought it'd be pretty funny to share their own special announcement with friends and family. So with the help of their friend, Elizabeth Woods-Darby, they staged an odd yet hilarious photoshoot announcing the "birth" of their newly-adopted kitten.

Sharing the photos on Facebook, they wrote, "On 1/10/18 we welcome our first baby kitten, a neutered male DLH. He is 22" long and weighed 6 pounds 7 oz. He is already eating solid food. Name to be announced. We are so in love."

Sharing the photos on Facebook, they <a href="https://www.facebook.com/LucyWSchultz/posts/10155946540030675" target="_blank">wrote</a>, "On 1/10/18 we welcome our first baby kitten, a neutered male DLH. He is 22" long and weighed 6 pounds 7 oz. He is already eating solid food. Name to be announced. We are so in love."

Facebook / Lucy Schultz

Scroll down and giggle as you see the progression of Schultz "giving birth" to the couple's furry bundle of joy.

Scroll down and giggle as you see the progression of Schultz "giving birth" to the couple's furry bundle of joy.

Facebook / Lucy Schultz

Facebook / Lucy Schultz

Facebook / Lucy Schultz

Facebook / Lucy Schultz

Facebook / Lucy Schultz

Facebook / Lucy Schultz

Facebook / Lucy Schultz

Facebook / Lucy Schultz

Facebook / Lucy Schultz

If these made you laugh, be sure to check out the entire series of photos here. You can also support Schultz's mission to help out local Denver rescues by donating here.

Trending Now

This Boat Captain Did Something Amazing To Rescue A Bear From Drowning

Trending Now

The Audience Cried When This Singer Told Them What Her Family Was Dealing With

Every Morning, This Girl And Her Giant Four-Legged Buddy Have Storytime

Here's How Gentle Yoga Can Help You Change Your Body More Than Intense Workouts

We Know Which Foods Dogs Shouldn't Eat, But These Are The Ones That'll Hurt Your Cat

It Looked Like Hope Was Lost For This Butterfly, But Check Out What One Guy Managed To Do

An Alabama Doctor Was Driving Along When He Pulled Over To Do Something Selfless

Load another article